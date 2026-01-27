 Skip navigation
Bills announce Joe Brady as their new head coach

  
Published January 27, 2026 12:44 PM

The Bills made the promotion of Joe Brady official, announcing they have agreed to a five-year deal to make their offensive coordinator the new head coach.

Brady has served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator the past two years. He was the interim offensive coordinator for the final nine games of the 2023 season, including the playoffs.

The Bills originally hired Brady ahead of the 2022 season, and he was their quarterbacks coach for two seasons.

He oversaw an offense that ranked in the top five in several statistical categories in 2025, including rushing yards per game (159.6, first), time of possession (33:08, first), red zone efficiency (66.2 percent, third), points per game (28.3, fourth) and yards per game (376.3, fourth).

Since becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brady’s unit has averaged 29.6 points per game (second), 367.7 total yards per game (third), 145.4 rushing yards per game (third) and 222.3 passing yards per game (10th).

He replaces Sean McDermott, whom the Bills fired after a 33-30 overtime playoff loss to the Broncos.