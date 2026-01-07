Vance Joseph set to interview with Raiders on Thursday, Klint Kubiak scheduled for Friday

The Raiders have scheduled two more interviews with head coaching candidates.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is slated to meet with the team on Thursday. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s interview is set for Friday.

Both coaches are on a bye week before their top-seeded teams host a playoff game in the divisional round. The first round of interviews will be held virtually and no follow-up can take place until the Broncos and Seahawks are eliminated or, if they remain alive, during the week between conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

The Raiders are also scheduled to interview Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb on Wednesday and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday.