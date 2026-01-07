 Skip navigation
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs enters the 2026 NFL draft

  
Published January 7, 2026 01:00 PM

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs will enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Downs, widely regarded as a first-round pick, announced today that he is turning pro.

The 21-year-old Downs won a national championship at Ohio State last season, and this season he won awards including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football, and the Lott Trophy in recognition of both his on-field contributions and his personal character.

Downs initially enrolled at Alabama in 2023 and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. After Nick Saban left Alabama, Downs decided to transfer to Ohio State, where he was a two-time All-American.

Downs’ father, Gary Downs, was an NFL running back for seven seasons. His brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for the Colts. His uncle, Dre Bly, was an NFL cornerback for 11 seasons. Caleb Downs may prove to be the most talented player in an impressive football family.