PFT’s 2025 NFL wild-card weekend picks: Florio vs. Simms
The postseason is here. Wild-card weekend.
Formerly known as super wild-card weekend. (Thankfully, they ditched Don Draper’s idea to expand the label.)
The last week of the regular season was not super for me. I was 9-7 straight up and 6-10 against the spread. Simms was 11-5 and 10-6, respectively.
For the year, I’m 174-97-1 straight up. Simms is 181-90-1. I’m not gonna catch him.
Against the spread, he could still catch me. I’m 139-129-4. He is now 136-132-4. He could catch me.
This week, we disagree on only one outcome. Against the spread, we disagree on three of the six games.
For all no-longer-super wild-card picks, scroll away.
Rams (-10.5) at Panthers
The fact that the Rams lost in Carolina as 9.5 favorites will keep it from happening again.
Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Panthers 17.
Simms’s pick: Rams 27, Panthers 20.
Packers (-1.5) at Bears
Hopefully, round three will be as entertaining as the first two.
Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Packers 17.
Simms’s pick: Bears 23, Packers 20.
Bills (-1.5) at Jaguars
This one could spark serious conversations regarding whether the Bills need significant changes.
Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Bills 21.
Simms’s pick: Jaguars 34, Bills 24.
49ers at Eagles (-4.5)
It’s a shame that they’re meeting this early in the tournament. The Eagles have more talent; can they avoid a 30-minute offensive hibernation?
Florio’s pick: Eagles 20, 49ers 13.
Simms’s pick: Eagles 20, 49ers 14.
Chargers at Patriots (-3.5)
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII. The Chargers will give them all they can handle.
Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 20.
Simms’s pick: Patriots 20, Chargers 17.
Texans (-3) at Steelers
Holy water and pierogies for everyone.
Florio’s pick: Steelers 16, Texans 13.
Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Steelers 10.