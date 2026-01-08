PFT’s 2025 NFL wild-card weekend picks: Florio vs. Simms

The postseason is here. Wild-card weekend.

Formerly known as super wild-card weekend. (Thankfully, they ditched Don Draper’s idea to expand the label.)

The last week of the regular season was not super for me. I was 9-7 straight up and 6-10 against the spread. Simms was 11-5 and 10-6, respectively.

For the year, I’m 174-97-1 straight up. Simms is 181-90-1. I’m not gonna catch him.

Against the spread, he could still catch me. I’m 139-129-4. He is now 136-132-4. He could catch me.

This week, we disagree on only one outcome. Against the spread, we disagree on three of the six games.

For all no-longer-super wild-card picks, scroll away.

Rams (-10.5) at Panthers

The fact that the Rams lost in Carolina as 9.5 favorites will keep it from happening again.

Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Panthers 17.

Simms’s pick: Rams 27, Panthers 20.

Packers (-1.5) at Bears

Hopefully, round three will be as entertaining as the first two.

Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Packers 17.

Simms’s pick: Bears 23, Packers 20.

Bills (-1.5) at Jaguars

This one could spark serious conversations regarding whether the Bills need significant changes.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Bills 21.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 34, Bills 24.

49ers at Eagles (-4.5)

It’s a shame that they’re meeting this early in the tournament. The Eagles have more talent; can they avoid a 30-minute offensive hibernation?

Florio’s pick: Eagles 20, 49ers 13.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 20, 49ers 14.

Chargers at Patriots (-3.5)

The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII. The Chargers will give them all they can handle.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 20.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 20, Chargers 17.

Texans (-3) at Steelers

Holy water and pierogies for everyone.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 16, Texans 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Steelers 10.