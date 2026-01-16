 Skip navigation
Cardinals, Raiders to interview Rams OC Mike LaFleur Friday

  
Published January 16, 2026 08:27 AM

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has a couple of head coaching interviews lined up for Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Cardinals and Raiders will both meet with LaFleur. The interviews will take place virtually.

LaFleur is in his third season as the coordinator for the Rams. He ran the Jets offense for two seasons before joining Sean McVay’s staff and was on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers for four seasons before going to the Jets with Robert Saleh.

A win over the Bears on Sunday would delay any second round interviews until the Rams are done playing or until the week between the conference title game or the Super Bowl, but it would also likely help LaFleur’s bid to move up the coaching ladder.