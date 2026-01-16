If Chiefs get new OC, Patrick Mahomes wants him to “bring new ideas every single day”

Nothing about the Chiefs’ 2025 season seemed to go right, particularly with quarterback Patrick Mahomes tearing his ACL in December.

But with the club out of the postseason for the first time since 2014 — let alone the first time in the Mahomes era — Kansas City will have a chance to reset in some different ways this offseason.

One of those factors appears likely to be the team’s offensive coordinator. Matt Nagy, who has held the role since 2023, is a popular choice on the head coach interview circuit in this cycle. But even if Nagy doesn’t land a top job, he is reportedly looking at becoming a play-calling offensive coordinator for another team.

With that, the Chiefs could bring back current Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy or someone else to infuse the club with something new on offense.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mahomes said he’s hoping Nagy gets another chance to be a head coach, as he’s done a lot of great things to help him in his career. But there are some traits he’d like in Kansas City’s next OC.

“Obviously, there’s names out there, but with how many vacancies there are at the head coaching job, you have to let that all play out to see how you build the staff,” Mahomes said. “I know coach Reid — if ‘Nags’ is able to get another head coaching job, that he’ll have a good plan of who he wants to bring in.

“But for me, I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day,” Mahomes continued. “That’s something that we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league, is you have to continue to evolve and get better and better and that’s something that we’ll try to do here and I want to get back to that winning culture of being accountable to each other and going out there and playing great football every single day, practice or game.”

It stands to reason that Mahomes — who also mentioned that he’s targeting a Week 1 return to play — will have some input on who the next offensive coordinator might be. With several offensive assistants departing the franchise for one reason or another this offseason, we’ll see how Kansas City’s staff turns out and how that affects the club’s offense in 2026.