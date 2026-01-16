 Skip navigation
Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase set to interview with the Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Raiders

  
Published January 16, 2026 08:46 AM

The Rams have three assistant coaches in the mix for head coaching jobs this cycle and all of them are interviewing with teams on Friday.

That group includes pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that he will be meeting with the Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Raiders.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is also interviewing with the Steelers and Ravens while offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is on the Raiders’ list.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2024 and took on his current role this year. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Iowa State before making the move to the NFL.