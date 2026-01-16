 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradytalk_260116.jpg
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsbears_260116.jpg
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
nbc_pft_chicagoweather_260116.jpg
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradytalk_260116.jpg
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsbears_260116.jpg
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
nbc_pft_chicagoweather_260116.jpg
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams DC Chris Shula to interview with Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins on Friday

  
Published January 16, 2026 08:11 AM

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will take a break from preparing for the Bears to interview for head coaching jobs on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Shula will have virtual interviews with the Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins. Shula has gotten requests from other teams as well, but those are the only interviews currently on the docket.

Shula was installed as the early betting favorite for the job in Pittsburgh, but Steelers owner Art Rooney II said this week that he expects the process to find Mike Tomlin’s successor to take weeks so there’s a lot left to play out.

In-person interviews with currently employed coaches who are no longer in the playoffs can start after the divisional round, but Shula and other Rams assistants will have to wait longer if they are able to come up with a win in Chicago on Sunday.