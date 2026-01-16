Rams DC Chris Shula to interview with Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins on Friday

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will take a break from preparing for the Bears to interview for head coaching jobs on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Shula will have virtual interviews with the Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins. Shula has gotten requests from other teams as well, but those are the only interviews currently on the docket.

Shula was installed as the early betting favorite for the job in Pittsburgh, but Steelers owner Art Rooney II said this week that he expects the process to find Mike Tomlin’s successor to take weeks so there’s a lot left to play out.

In-person interviews with currently employed coaches who are no longer in the playoffs can start after the divisional round, but Shula and other Rams assistants will have to wait longer if they are able to come up with a win in Chicago on Sunday.