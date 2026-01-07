Report: Dolphins have not reached out to John Harbaugh

On Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that seven teams had reached out to John Harbaugh’s agent to gauge his interest in becoming their head coach after he’d been fired by the Ravens.

With only seven vacancies — including the Ravens — at least one team that currently has a head coach was among that group.

While some assumed that team was Miami, one veteran reporter says that is not the case.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, as of late Wednesday morning, the Dolphins had not reached out to or engaged with Harbaugh in any way.

Jackson notes that could change, as Harbaugh going through the interview process with other teams will take some time.

For now, Mike McDaniel remains Miami’s head coach. Last year at this time, however, team owner Stephen Ross released a statement noting that McDaniel and now-former General Manager Chris Grier would continue in their roles. No such statement has been released in regards to McDaniel this offseason.

Miami finished 2025 7-10. McDaniel has now accumulated a 35-33 record as Dolphins head coach in four seasons with two postseason appearances.