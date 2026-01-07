Devin Bush wins AFC defensive player of the week

The Browns ended head coach Kevin Stefanski’s time with the franchise with a bang, and one defensive player had a lot to do with it.

The league named linebacker Devin Bush AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Bush returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown and finished the contest with 14 total tackles. The NFL noted Bush is the first player to record at least 14 tackles and have an interception of at least 95 yards in a game since the year 2000.

This is Bush’s second career defensive player of the week award. He previously won it with the Steelers in Week 6 of the 2019 season.