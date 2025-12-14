Puka Nacua, Davante Adams could finish season with most catches, touchdown receptions

In their first season together, Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams could join a first list of pass-catching teammates who separately did big things.

Nacua currently leads the league (along with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride) with 93 catches. Adams leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions.

If they both finish first in those respective categories, it would be only the fourth time it has happened since the merger.

Via NBC Sports research, Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski did it in 2011 with the Patriots. Four years earlier, Welker and Randy Moss did it with the Patriots. In 1980, Kellen Winslow Sr. and John Jefferson did it with the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Adams can become the third player in NFL history to have 15 touchdown receptions in his first season with a team, joining Randy Moss (who did it twice, with the Patriots in 2007 and the Vikings in 1998) and Art Powell, who did it with the Raiders in 1963.

Adams also could be the first player in league history to league the league in touchdown catches with three different franchises. He did it with the Packers in 2020, and with the Raiders in 2022.