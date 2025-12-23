Mike Vrabel on failed fake punt: “It was a bad call by me”

The Patriots appeared to be in serious trouble on Sunday night when a failed fake punt set up a Ravens fourth-quarter touchdown that gave Baltimore a 24-13 lead. In the end, New England came back and won the game, but coach Mike Vrabel wishes he hadn’t made that call.

Vrabel said today that the fourth-and-10 fake punt attempt that saw linebacker Marte Mapu receive a direct snap and fumble while trying to find someone to throw to had worked in practice but failed in the game.

“It’s something that we had practiced, something that I felt confident in,” Vrabel said. “I wouldn’t have called it if we didn’t feel confident in it. Unfortunately it didn’t work, so it was a bad call by me. Just told Te to throw it, give it a chance, give Jack [Westover] a chance if the guy dropped out of there. He dropped out of there, but tried to give it a chance, and it certainly wasn’t designed to run. He just felt like it wasn’t there and he made a decision. So I made a decision to try the play, I’ll make other calls, and there will be good ones and there will be bad ones as well. So, just felt like we needed something there, and it didn’t go our way. Credit to the guys, kept playing and found a way to win the game.”

After that Ravens touchdown off the Patriots’ fake punt, the Patriots took control, outscoring the Ravens 15-0 the rest of the way to win 28-24. Vrabel can be proud of his players for the way they fought hard to the end, even if he’s not proud of his call on that fake punt.