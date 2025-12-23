Taysom Hill fought back tears discussing what may have been his last game in New Orleans

After nine seasons with the Saints, Taysom Hill is set for free agency after the season. Which means Sunday’s win over the Jets, the Saints’ last home game of the season, may have been his final game in New Orleans.

Hill grew emotional after the game as he was asked about that, fighting back tears as he reflected on his time with the Saints.

“My wife asked me that this morning and I didn’t really feel any type of way this morning, but as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to think about the last nine years, and what it’s meant to me and my family and this city,” Hill said after the game. “I think for me personally you just try to take it all in. I’ve had a great experience here tonight. I don’t know what the future holds for me but it was a special day for me and my family.”

Hill said his whole family came for what might have been his last game as a Saint.

“We got a lot of family here today,” Hill said. “My entire family’s here for the game, so it was fun to have them here and feel a lot of love and support from people around me.”

The 35-year-old Hill, who has been a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and special teams contributor for the Saints, has had a unique career, one that has made him a popular player in New Orleans. And now he may be ready to say goodbye.

“Moments like these cause me to be reflective,” Hill said. “My overall feeling is one of gratitude. This organization, this city, has been so good to me.”