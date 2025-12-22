 Skip navigation
Taysom Hill is first in SB era with 1,000 career passing, rushing and receiving yards

  
December 22, 2025

Sunday’s game between the Saints and Jets had no impact on playoff positioning, but there’s meaning beyond the race for the Super Bowl and the game was a particularly meaningful one for Saints tight end Taysom Hill.

Hill had four catches for 36 yards in the 29-6 win and he now has 1,002 career receiving yards. He also has 2,551 career rushing yards and 2,426 career passing yards, which makes him the first player in the Super Bowl era to have more than 1,000 yards in all three categories.

Sunday’s game was also the final home date on the Saints’ schedule, so it may have been the final game that the impending free agent plays at the Superdome. He capped the afternoon by throwing a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Chris Olave

“You just try to take it all in,” Hill said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “We had a great experience here tonight. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but it was a special day for me and my family.”

Hill’s next chapter will be determined in the offseason, but his 1,000-yard hat trick ensures he’ll always have a spot in the history of the Saints and the NFL.