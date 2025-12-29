 Skip navigation
Anthony Becht becomes coach of UFL’s Orlando Storm, Ricky Proehl replaces him in St. Louis

  
The UFL keeps shuffling coaches in advance of the 2026 season.

Former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, who coached the St. Louis Battlehawks from 2023 through 2025, will coach the Orlando Storm. Former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl will coach the Battlehawks.

Proehl has served as the Battlehawks’ receivers coach since 2023.

He spent 17 years in the NFL as a player, appearing in four Super Bowls (two with the St. Louis Rams) and winning two. He also was a member of the Panthers’ coaching staff for Super Bowl 50. He coached with the Panthers for six seasons.

“I have so many meaningful and special memories of St. Louis — not only because of the success on the field, but because of the people who made it feel like home,” Proehl said in a press release. “I valued the opportunity to work alongside Anthony Becht, wish him the very best, and am truly honored to return now as the Battlehawks head coach. Since my playing career, my focus has been on developing players and helping them reach the next level. We will continue that commitment as we work to bring another football championship to the best sports town in the country.”

The UFL returns in March, with a partial reconfiguration of the eight franchises. The Battlehawks have consistently attracted the largest crowds for its home games.