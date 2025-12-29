Rams eliminated from NFC West after Sunday wins by Seahawks, 49ers

The Rams are the one NFC West team that has not yet played their Week 17 game.

But Los Angeles was eliminated from winning its division with Sunday’s results.

The Seahawks defeated the Panthers and the 49ers beat the Bears yesterday, with San Francisco’s last-minute victory officially closing the door for L.A. to win the NFC West.

The Rams were the first NFC club to clinch a postseason berth and was in position to win both the division and the conference’s No. 1 seed. But that changed with the Week 16 overtime loss to Seattle. With that loss and Sunday’s wins by the 49ers and Seahawks, the Rams can finish at best with the NFC’s No. 5 seed.

L.A. will have that position, and face the winner of the NFC South, if the club wins its last two games, beginning with Monday’s matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta. The Rams will then come home to play the Cardinals in the regular-season finale.

Should the Rams lose to Atlanta tonight, they would only be the No. 5 seed if they then beat the Cardinals in Week 18 and the Seahawks defeat the 49ers on Saturday.

So even though the Rams have been one of the league’s best teams in 2025, they still may have to be on the road throughout the postseason in order to reach Super Bowl LX particularly after missing out on clear opportunities to beat the 49ers and Seahawks.