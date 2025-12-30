Packers claim Jonathan Ford off waivers from the Bears

The Packers are reuniting with defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Bears on Monday.

Green Bay made Ford a seventh-round pick in 2022.

He was with the Packers in 2022 and 2023 and part of 2024 but did not appear in a regular-season game. The Bears claimed Ford off waivers from the Packers on Dec. 11, 2024, and he spent the rest of that season and all of this season in Chicago until Saturday when the Bears waived him.

Ford played 173 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams in 12 games with the Bears, including eight games in 2025. He totaled 13 tackles.

The Packers did not need a corresponding move since they placed linebacker Kristian Welch on injured reserve last week.

Green Bay was desperate for a defensive tackle to replace Jordon Riley, who tore his Achilles against the Ravens on Saturday. Riley was signed off the Giants’ practice squad earlier this month.

The Packers allowed 307 rushing yards against the Ravens.