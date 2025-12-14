Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy

Indiana is a basketball school no more.

Beyond being the No. 1 football team i the country for the first time, the Hoosiers have their first ever Heisman Trophy winner.

The honor has gone to quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The other finalists invited to New York for the ceremony were Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Mendoza is also the favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft, with odds of -165.

Twenty-five Heisman winners have been the first overall selection in the NFL draft. Most recently, quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 become being selected first overall in 2024.