Mike Vrabel says knowing Drake Maye was special is a big reason he took the job

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel says he knew what kind of quarterback Drake Maye was, even before coaching him.

Although Maye was a surprise MVP candidate in 2025, Vrabel says he’s not surprised at how well Maye has played, and in fact knowing Maye was special is a big reason he took the job.

“I probably realized that before I got here,” Vrabel said. “It’s a large part of the reason I wanted to be here. There were plays in training camp he made, the accuracy outside the pocket or on the move, the way he plays the position, he has an athletic nature to the way he plays. I think that’s somewhat unique. Everybody has a different skill set, he’s comfortable in the pocket, he has the ability to transfer up in the pocket, to make moves, to make throws off platform and at different angles.”

The Patriots were 4-13 last year in Maye’s rookie season, and although many expected them to improve in Vrabel’s first year, few expected them to be in the Super Bowl. Vrabel is not surprised.