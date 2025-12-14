 Skip navigation
Nick Chubb is not expected to play for Texans vs. Cardinals

  
Published December 14, 2025 04:44 AM

The Texans will be without running back Nick Chubb today against the Cardinals.

Chubb, who is listed as questionable with a rib injury, is not expected to play, according to multiple reports.

It will be the first missed game this season for Chubb, who returned to health this season after a 2023 knee injury caused him to miss 15 games that year and much of the 2024 season as well.

The Texans will rely heavily on running back Woody Marks today. Marks had already moved ahead of Chubb on the running back depth chart, and without Chubb available Marks should get a major workload today.

Houston is a 10.5-point favorite at home against Arizona today.