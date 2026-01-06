Titans scheduled to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Thursday

The head coaching interview schedule for the Titans is filling up.

NFL Media reports that they are set to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy about their vacancy on Thursday. They have also scheduled interviews with former Colts head coach Lou Anarumo, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

Nagy worked with Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi when Borgonzi was in the Chiefs’ organization and he had a four-year run as the Bears’ head coach in between stints as the coordinator in Kansas City.

This week’s interview with Nagy will be held virtually and a second, in-person interview could take place later in the month.