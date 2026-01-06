 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans scheduled to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Thursday

  
Published January 6, 2026 09:28 AM

The head coaching interview schedule for the Titans is filling up.

NFL Media reports that they are set to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy about their vacancy on Thursday. They have also scheduled interviews with former Colts head coach Lou Anarumo, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

Nagy worked with Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi when Borgonzi was in the Chiefs’ organization and he had a four-year run as the Bears’ head coach in between stints as the coordinator in Kansas City.

This week’s interview with Nagy will be held virtually and a second, in-person interview could take place later in the month.