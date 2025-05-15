 Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch scheduled for Week Two

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:01 PM

NFL fans won’t have to wait long to see the Super Bowl LIX rematch.

The Eagles-Chiefs game has been put on the Week Two schedule, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 14, on Fox.

The game will be played in Kansas City, where the home fans will hope to see the Chiefs get a measure of revenge for the 40-22 drubbing the Eagles handed them in February.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs will get extra-long work weeks to prepare for the game because they play the first two games of the season in Week One. The Eagles play in the NFL’s traditional Thursday night opener and will have three extra days of rest. The Chiefs play in the Week One Friday night game in Brazil and will have an extra two days of rest before Week Two.