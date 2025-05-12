 Skip navigation
2025 NFL schedule opens with Cowboys at Eagles on Thursday, September 4

  
Published May 12, 2025 07:53 AM

The Cowboys will head to Philadelphia for the first game of the 2025 NFL season.

Cowboys-Eagles has officially been announced as the league’s opener, with the game in Philadelphia for the traditional Thursday night kickoff at the home of the Super Bowl champions.

The NFL is starting the season with a game sure to generate a big audience, with the Eagles as the defending champs taking on their NFC East rivals from Dallas.

The game will be the first for new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired this offseason, and his Cowboys will be underdogs on the road in a hostile environment. It will also be the first chance to see a new-look Eagles defense that has had significant personnel changes this offseason.

Kickoff time is 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.