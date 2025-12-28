 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Geno Smith questionable to return with ankle injury

  
Published December 28, 2025 06:35 PM

Geno Smith is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Giants with an ankle injury.

Smith went down early in the fourth quarter after tossing an interception to safety Dane Belton. Smith was trying to help get Bleton down when his foot turned under a teammate.

Smith was 20-of-28 for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions at the time of his injury.

Kenny Pickett is set to enter at quarterback for the Raiders if Smith cannot continue. He was shown on the CBS broadcast with a heavy limp entering the locker room for further examination.

The Giants lead 27-10 midway through the fourth quarter.