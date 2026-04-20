Seahawks GM John Schneider: No secret we want to trade back and add picks

The Seahawks currently hold the final pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, but they wouldn’t mind waiting until Friday to make their first selection.

After making other deals to help build a Super Bowl champion, General Manager John Schneider only has four picks in the arsenal heading into the draft. During a press conference on Monday, Schneider saw no reason to put up a smokescreen about his desire to add to that total.

“It’s no secret with us,” Schneider said. “We have four picks, so we’ll be looking to move back.”

Schneider expects the No. 32 pick to be an attractive one as he tries to make that happen. He called No. 32 “the pick everybody wants” because teams get a fifth-year option on a first-round pick, so it should not come as a surprise to anyone if the final pick of the first round is made by a team other than the reigning champs.