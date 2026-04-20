 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_zachariahbranch_260420.jpg
Branch arrested in Georgia ahead of draft
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260420.jpg
Report: Eagles likely will trade Brown to Patriots
nbc_pft_aaronrodgerssteelers_260420.jpg
Report: Steelers have not heard from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks GM John Schneider: No secret we want to trade back and add picks

  
Published April 20, 2026 04:43 PM

The Seahawks currently hold the final pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, but they wouldn’t mind waiting until Friday to make their first selection.

After making other deals to help build a Super Bowl champion, General Manager John Schneider only has four picks in the arsenal heading into the draft. During a press conference on Monday, Schneider saw no reason to put up a smokescreen about his desire to add to that total.

“It’s no secret with us,” Schneider said. “We have four picks, so we’ll be looking to move back.”

Schneider expects the No. 32 pick to be an attractive one as he tries to make that happen. He called No. 32 “the pick everybody wants” because teams get a fifth-year option on a first-round pick, so it should not come as a surprise to anyone if the final pick of the first round is made by a team other than the reigning champs.