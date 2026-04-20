World Cup local transit costs will vary significantly between New Jersey and Philadelphia

The World Cup is coming some to multiple NFL stadiums. And the costs associated with getting to and from the venues will differ significantly among some of the cities.

In New Jersey, the cost for a return rail trip from MetLife Stadium to Penn Station in New York after one of the various World Cup matches will be $150. The trip usually costs $12.90.

In Philadelphia, the local host committee has secured free travel for fans leaving World Cup matches via the city’s transit system.

FIFA has complained about the New Jersey plan. “The NJ Transit current pricing model will have a chilling effect,” FIFA said in a statement. “Elevated fares inevitably push fans toward alternative transportation options. This increases concerns of congestion, late arrivals, and creates broader ripple effects that ultimately diminish the economic benefit and lasting legacy the entire region stands to gain from hosting the World Cup.”

In Boston, round-trip bus services to and from Gillette Stadium for World Cup matches will cost $95.

The numbers in New Jersey and Massachusetts are stunning, but that’s what happens when big events come to town. FIFA be damned.

At this point, it’s too late for FIFA to do anything about it. Other than to give a made-up award to Philly.

They can call it the FIFA price prize.