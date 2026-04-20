Jaguars officially exercise the fifth-year option for Anton Harrison
Published April 20, 2026 04:24 PM
The Jaguars formally exercised the fifth-year option on Anton Harrison’s contract for 2027, the team announced on Monday.
General Manager James Gladstone announced last month that the team would pick up the one-year fully guaranteed option for $19 million on the right tackle’s deal.
The Jaguars hope to sign Harrison to a long-term deal.
Harrison has started all 49 regular-season and playoff games he has played since Jacksonville selected him with the 27th pick of the 2023 draft.
He played 15 games in 2025.