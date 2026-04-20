Fernando Mendoza wanted to share draft memory with close family, friends in South Florida

Several players will walk across the stage in Pittsburgh after hearing their name called early on in the 2026 draft later this week.

The probable No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will not be among them.

It became known earlier this month that Mendoza had let the NFL know he would not attend this year’s draft, instead spending Thursday night at a party at his home in South Florida. Given the nature of his family situation — Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, making it difficult for her to travel — this decision was not much of a surprise. But it also allows Mendoza to spend that time on draft night with a lot more people who mean so much to him.

“Pittsburgh is a great opportunity and it’s a great venue, and I’m really excited to see most of the guys walk across the stage on Thursday night. It will be a dream for a lot of guys,” Mendoza said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “However, my mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents — it’s a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation. And having to hop on a plane the next morning anyway, for that travel, it’d be a lot easier to stay at home.

“I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey — mentors, coaches, family, friends. Being able to share that moment with all of them is going to be the best memory I can make, rather than limiting it to 10-12 people in Pittsburgh, which is going to be great. And I still want to be the best league partner I can become, make sure there’s however many cameras ESPN want there — whatever they need from me, I will do. However, I think it’s very important to start off this journey with everybody who’s gotten me to this point.”

As Mendoza mentioned, there will be plenty of coverage from Florida as he — in all likelihood — puts on a Raiders hat as a member of the team for the first time. He’ll then head to Southern Nevada for an introductory press conference and the start of his professional career.