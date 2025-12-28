Report: Titans fear CB Jalyn Armour-Davis tore his Achilles

The Titans fear cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

Achilles’ tears are easily diagnosed, but Armour-Davis will undergo an MRI to confirm.

Armour-Davis was injured on Jeffery Simmons’ sack of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough with 11:10 remaining in the first half. He required a cart to get into the training room.

Armour-Davis played 10 games, starting nine, after arriving off waivers from the Ravens. He totaled 34 tackles and two passes defensed.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.