Report: Titans fear CB Jalyn Armour-Davis tore his Achilles
Published December 28, 2025 05:02 PM
The Titans fear cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.
Achilles’ tears are easily diagnosed, but Armour-Davis will undergo an MRI to confirm.
Armour-Davis was injured on Jeffery Simmons’ sack of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough with 11:10 remaining in the first half. He required a cart to get into the training room.
Armour-Davis played 10 games, starting nine, after arriving off waivers from the Ravens. He totaled 34 tackles and two passes defensed.
He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.