Matt LaFleur: It’s clear that Jordan Love is our “franchise quarterback”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday he still has not decided on whether the starters will play in the meaningless regular-season finale. So, it’s possible Malik Willis could start for a second consecutive week.

Despite how well Willis played on Saturday against the Ravens, LaFleur made clear that the Packers have no quarterback controversy. Jordan Love is the team’s starter and will be the starter when he clears concussion protocol.

“I want to pump the brakes on all that stuff,” LaFleur said Sunday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think Jordan Love is playing some pretty high-level football, and it’s great that we feel the same about Malik in his ability to go in there. I thought he’s had two really back-to-back outstanding performances. So we’re in a good spot with that position, certainly have a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but it’s clear that Jordan is our franchise quarterback, and when he is healthy, he’s going to be our starter. So, just want to squash all that.”

Willis left the game after aggravating his right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter but not before completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

LaFleur said he anticipates Willis will be fine to play Sunday if the Packers hold out Love or if Love remains in concussion protocol.

Love will undergo additional testing later in the week, LaFleur said.

Willis has played 11 games, with three starts, in his two seasons in Green Bay, completing 78.7 percent of his passes for 972 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. The Packers, though, have a lot invested in Love, the 26th overall pick in 2020.

Love, who has 3,381 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, has $49.9 million guaranteed for 2026, while Willis is scheduled for free agency in March.

The Packers are locked into the seventh seed, unable to improve their seeding in Week 18, so Willis might play against the Vikings. But he is not taking Love’s job and is likely to leave for a shot at a starting job in 2026.