Philip Rivers: If this was the last one, I couldn’t be more thankful

Philip Rivers made the third start of his improbable comeback to the NFL on Sunday and it may have been the final one even though the Colts have one game left this season.

The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention when the Texans beat the Chargers on Saturday, but Rivers still got the start because he took all the first-team reps at quarterback in practice leading into Indy’s game against the Jaguars. The Colts could opt to go with rookie Riley Leonard — or Anthony Richardson, if he’s activated from injured reserve — in Week 18 and Rivers said after Sunday’s loss that he’s “gonna be on board to do what’s best for the guys.”

“If it’s the last one, it’s the last one,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo [in January 2021]. We’re walking up that tunnel and I was fine with it. And that one had tears, and those few days after it — and I was at peace with that being the last one. So certainly, if it is, I got three bonus games that I never saw coming and couldn’t be more thankful that I got the opportunity.”

Rivers was 17-of-30 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. He was 41-of-62 for 397 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two starts, but the Colts lost all three games to become the sixth team since the AFL-NFL merger to miss the playoffs after a 7-1 start to a season.