 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Philip Rivers: If this was the last one, I couldn’t be more thankful

  
Published December 28, 2025 06:25 PM

Philip Rivers made the third start of his improbable comeback to the NFL on Sunday and it may have been the final one even though the Colts have one game left this season.

The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention when the Texans beat the Chargers on Saturday, but Rivers still got the start because he took all the first-team reps at quarterback in practice leading into Indy’s game against the Jaguars. The Colts could opt to go with rookie Riley Leonard — or Anthony Richardson, if he’s activated from injured reserve — in Week 18 and Rivers said after Sunday’s loss that he’s “gonna be on board to do what’s best for the guys.”

“If it’s the last one, it’s the last one,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo [in January 2021]. We’re walking up that tunnel and I was fine with it. And that one had tears, and those few days after it — and I was at peace with that being the last one. So certainly, if it is, I got three bonus games that I never saw coming and couldn’t be more thankful that I got the opportunity.”

Rivers was 17-of-30 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. He was 41-of-62 for 397 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two starts, but the Colts lost all three games to become the sixth team since the AFL-NFL merger to miss the playoffs after a 7-1 start to a season.