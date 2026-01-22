Report: Cowboys working to hire Christian Parker as defensive coordinator

The Cowboys have landed on their choice for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

NFL Media reports that they are working to hire Christian Parker to fill the role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. Matt Eberflus was fired after the Cowboys finished last in the league in points allowed.

Parker has been the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator for the Eagles for the last two seasons. He’s also worked for the Broncos as a defensive backs coach and for the Packers as a defensive quality control coach.

The Packers also showed interest in bringing Parker back to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy, but they’ll have to go in a different direction now.