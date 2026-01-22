Rams-Seahawks matches No. 1 scoring offense vs. No. 1 scoring defense

The NFC Championship Game will feature a rare playoff matchup of the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense.

The Rams led the NFL by scoring 30.5 points per game in 2025, while the Seahawks led the NFL by allowing 17.2 points per game. That makes Sunday’s meeting just the third conference championship game in NFL history that matches the top scoring offense against the top scoring defense.

The previous two times were the 2014 NFC Championship Game, in which the Packers had the No. 1 offense and Seahawks had the No. 1 defense, and the 1980 NFC Championship Game, in which the Cowboys had the No. 1 offense and the Eagles had the No. 1 defense.

In both of those cases, defense won the NFC Championship: The Seahawks represented the NFC in the Super Bowl after the 2014 season, and the Eagles represented the NFC in the Super Bowl after the 1980 season.

The Seahawks will hope that history repeats itself on Sunday.