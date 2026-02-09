 Skip navigation
Patriots’ offense remains unable to move the ball at Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 8, 2026 07:51 PM

Another ugly drive for the Patriots’ offense has set Seattle up in good field position late in the first half of Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots’ latest drive started on their own 2-yard line, thanks to a great punt by Seattle’s Michael Dickson.

Although Drake Maye got out of the shadow of his own goal post when he hit DeMario Douglas for a nine-yard gain on third-and-7, he didn’t do much beyond that, and the Patriots ultimately punted.

The first penalty flag of the game came with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter, a false start on Patriots left tackle Will Campbell, who has not had a good game.

No one on the Patriots’ offense has had a good game. It’s 6-0, Seattle, and the Seahawks will now try to score again before halftime.