Seahawks punt for the third time as Kenneth Walker gets closer to 100 yards

Seahawks returner Rashid Shaheed fair caught Bryce Baringer’s 38-yard punt, giving Seattle the ball at their own 29. It was their second-best starting position next to their opening drive when they began at the 35 after a touchback.

Kenneth Walker ran for 11 yards on the first two plays of the drive, giving him 11 carries for 81 yards, making him an early favorite for MVP honors.

He also caught a pass for 6 yards on third-and-3 after Cooper Kupp’s catch for 7 yards on second down.

Walker had another run of 4 yards, but the Seahawks stalled when Walker dropped a pass from Sam Darnold on third-and-5 at the New England 42.

Michael Dickson’s punt went 39 yards to the New England 3.

Walker now has 12 carries for 86 yards and a catch for 6 yards. Darnold is 6-of-17 for 67 yards.

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who was questionable to return with a shoulder injury, has returned.