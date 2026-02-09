 Skip navigation
Patriots start second half with another punt

  
Published February 8, 2026 08:48 PM

Bad Bunny has come and gone, and yet it’s more of the same for the Patriots.

New England started the third quarter with the ball, but again has had to punt after a three-and-out.

The Patriots came out throwing, with Drake Maye looking toward DeMario Douglas on the left side on the first play from scrimmage. But Douglas couldn’t track the back-shoulder throw with the pass falling incomplete.

While TreVeyon Henderson took an end around 7 yards to the left on second-and-10, Maye’s pass down the left sideline to Kayshon Boutte was batted down for an incompletion to bring up the punt.

Aside from the end of the first half, New England has punted on each of its six possessions. The club’s longest drive has been just eight plays, and that was on its first drive. Since then, a six-play drive has been the most New England’s offense has mustered.