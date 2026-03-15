Jets add older players in effort to improve the culture

Things didn’t go well for the Jets during Aaron Glenn’s first year as head coach. This year, they’re relying on older players to help get the team’s culture under control.

Veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who arrived in a late August trade with the Vikings, repeatedly used the term “cancerous” when describing the mood within the 2025 Jets after the season ended.

This time around, the Jets have targeted seasoned veterans, several of whom have played for coach Aaron Glenn in the past. Rich Cimini of ESPN explains the mindset that has led to the effort to bring more gray to Gang Green.

“I think when you bring in guys like that into a football program, I think there’s a level of calm and a level of discipline and not being scared of the unknown,” newly-acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said, per Cimini. “That’s extremely important because when things go bad, people want to press the red button and completely change how to do things.”

The additions include 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis and 33-year-old defensive tackle David Onyemata, both of whom have ties to Glenn.

Then there’s 35-year-old quarterback Geno Smith, who’s back with the Jets a decade after his last year with the team.

So as the Jets try to build something new and different, Glenn will be relying on old and familiar. If Glenn hopes to have a future in New York, dipping into the past could be the only way to make it happen.