Harrison Phillips: Aaron Glenn inherited a “cancerous” situation with Jets

Aaron Glenn’s first season as the Jets’ head coach did not go well and one member of the team thinks that has a lot to do with the situation he inherited rather than the job he did once he was hired.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips joined the Jets in an August trade and said that what he observed drove home the belief that “culture matters” when trying to be a successful football team. The 3-14 Jets were decidedly unsuccessful and Phillips believes that there was little Glenn could do to immediately change the direction of the franchise.

“Doing it with people that you care about, it helps correlate to winning games,” Phillips said in an interview with Roundtable Sports. “If I had a connected football team, I’d take that over a talented football team that wasn’t connected. I think AG inherited a very cancerous, truculent group. Top to bottom.”

Phillips added that it isn’t “individual people’s fault” and that he found himself beginning to waver while being dropped into an organization that has grown so accustomed to losing. He added more context to his feelings while speaking to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

“It always felt like it was the ‘same old Jets.’ That’s the phrase, I think someone said that,” Phillips said. “I think the narrative of if you get into the mindset that it’s the same old Jets, that’s a cancerous thought, a very cancerous idea to be a part of. That’s a cancerous thought to have.”

Phillips did offer some rays of hope for 2026. He said Glenn’s consistency in the face of losing was “super cool to see” and he thinks the offseason changes to the coaching staff has brought in people who can help the head coach change the direction of a franchise that’s been moving the long way for far too long.