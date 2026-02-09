 Skip navigation
At halftime, Kenneth Walker is the Super Bowl LX MVP favorite

  
Published February 8, 2026 08:22 PM

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is the one offensive player who stood out in the first half of Super Bowl LX. So it’s no surprise that he’s the favorite to be the game’s Most Valuable Player.

With the Seahawks leading 9-0 at halftime, the MVP odds at DraftKings have Walker first at +110, followed by Seaahawks quarterback Sam Darnold at +210.

Walker has 100 yards from scrimmage and has been by far the best offensive player on the field in the first half.

It’s not over for the Patriots, and quarterback Drake Maye is at +650 to win MVP. He’ll need to engineer a second-half comeback for that to happen.

An intriguing long shot is Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is at +1800. No kicker has ever won Super Bowl MVP, but no player has ever scored all of the points in a Super Bowl, either. Myers has scored all of the points in the game so far, and if that continues through the second half, the MVP could be his.

If Walker wins the award, he’ll be the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Denver’s Terrell Davis in 1998.