nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Sam Darnold, A.J. Barner put Seahawks up 19-0

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:31 PM

We finally have a touchdown in Super Bowl LX.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and tight end A.J. Barner hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 13:24 left to play in the game. The score put the Seahawks up 19-0 and that lead feels insurmountable thanks to New England’s dismal offensive performance.

The Seahawks got their best field of the position of Super Bowl LX when edge rusher Derick Hall stripped Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on a sack late in the third quarter and Darnold kicked off the drive by hooking up with Barner for 11 yards on the final play of the third quarter. A completion to Cooper Kupp on third down kept the drive alive and Darnold hit Barner in the end zone on the next play.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation, but it doesn’t look like the Seahawks will need the offensive player of the year to finish out the win. Their defense has forced eight punts and the turnover while holding the Patriots to 78 offensive yards.