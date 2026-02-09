Sam Darnold, A.J. Barner put Seahawks up 19-0

We finally have a touchdown in Super Bowl LX.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and tight end A.J. Barner hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 13:24 left to play in the game. The score put the Seahawks up 19-0 and that lead feels insurmountable thanks to New England’s dismal offensive performance.

The Seahawks got their best field of the position of Super Bowl LX when edge rusher Derick Hall stripped Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on a sack late in the third quarter and Darnold kicked off the drive by hooking up with Barner for 11 yards on the final play of the third quarter. A completion to Cooper Kupp on third down kept the drive alive and Darnold hit Barner in the end zone on the next play.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation, but it doesn’t look like the Seahawks will need the offensive player of the year to finish out the win. Their defense has forced eight punts and the turnover while holding the Patriots to 78 offensive yards.