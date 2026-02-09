 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks punt on second possession of third quarter, still up 12-0

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:09 PM

The Seahawks still haven’t found the end zone, but they still hold a 12-0 lead over the Patriots.

Seattle’s second offensive possession of the second half got off to a bad start when Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams busted through the line to sack Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold for an eight-yard loss on first down.

Darnold hit wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a short gain on second down and the Seahawks gave the ball to running back Kenneth Walker for a short gain on third to set up their fourth punt of the night.

That play call makes it clear that the Seahawks are content to play conservatively and let their defense continue to handle things the rest of the way. That defense may not have linebacker Tyrice Knight as he’s being evaluated for a concussion.