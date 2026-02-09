Seahawks punt on second possession of third quarter, still up 12-0

The Seahawks still haven’t found the end zone, but they still hold a 12-0 lead over the Patriots.

Seattle’s second offensive possession of the second half got off to a bad start when Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams busted through the line to sack Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold for an eight-yard loss on first down.

Darnold hit wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a short gain on second down and the Seahawks gave the ball to running back Kenneth Walker for a short gain on third to set up their fourth punt of the night.

That play call makes it clear that the Seahawks are content to play conservatively and let their defense continue to handle things the rest of the way. That defense may not have linebacker Tyrice Knight as he’s being evaluated for a concussion.