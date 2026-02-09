 Skip navigation
Patriots fumble away their latest possession, at risk of first Super Bowl shutout

  
No team has ever been shut out in a Super Bowl. But that could change today.

The Patriots have zero points and in Super Bowl LX, and they’re at risk of the first shutout in Super Bowl history.

The fewest points ever scored in a Super Bowl is three, set by the Dolphins in a 24-3 loss to the Cowboys after the 1971 season, and equaled by the Rams in a 13-3 loss to the Patriots following the 2018 season. The Patriots are trailing 12-0 at the start of the fourth quarter.

On their latest possession, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fumbled late in the third quarter, and the Seahawks recovered. That made it the Patriots’ first drive to end any way other than a punt. The most punts ever in a Super Bowl is 11, set by the Giants against the great 2000 Ravens defense. The Patriots have punted eight times in Super Bowl LX.