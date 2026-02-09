Jaxon Smith-Njigba heads to locker room for concussion evaluation

UPDATED 2/8, 9:19 P.M. ET

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has gone back to the locker room for further evaluation midway through the third quarter for a concussion evaluation, the Seahawks announced.

Smith-Njigba was being looked at by trainers on the sideline before heading to the medical tent. He was examined in it for several minutes before exiting and jogging up the tunnel.

The 2025 AP offensive player of the year, Smith-Njigba has three catches for 24 yards on nine targets so far on Sunday.

The Patriots looked like they might be able to get something going after a Seattle punt with a decent return from Marcus Jones. But Dell Pettus was flagged for an illegal block in the back, pushing the Patriots back to their own 27-yard line.

Drake Maye finally had some time in the pocket on first-and-10 from that spot, but was sacked for a 2-yard loss. Maye then connected with Mack Hollins for an 8-yard gain. But Maye’s third-and-4 pass over the middle to Kayshon Boutte was off the mark and fell incomplete.