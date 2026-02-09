Drake Maye tosses 35-yard touchdown, Patriots trail 19-7

It’s desperation time now for the Patriots, and perhaps a game has broken out all of a sudden?

Drake Maye launched his best pass of the day down the left sideline to Mack Hollins for a 35-yard touchdown, making the score 19-7 with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Maye began the possession with a 6-yard scramble, though there may have been a missed penalty on the Seahawks for knocking Stefon Diggs down unnecessarily on the play.

Nevertheless, after a fan briefly interrupted the proceedings by running onto the field, Maye then connected with Hollins over the middle for a 24-yard gain.

The Patriots immediately got to the line and Maye connected with Hollins again, this time for the score.

The three-play, 65-yard drive took just 57 seconds off the clock.

If the Patriots are going to mount a comeback, that’s exactly the kind of quick scoring drive the team needed. But the Patriots arguably should have gone for two, as a pair of touchdowns with a pair of two-point conversions would give the Patriots 16 points. If the Seahawks are still held to 19 points, that then would have put the Patriots a field goal closer to tying the score.