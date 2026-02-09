Seahawks go three-and-out for the third time tonight

The Patriots have had eight drives, not counting a kneel-down before the half. They have gone three-and-out on five of them, including their most recent.

The Seahawks took over at their own 21 after Rashid Shaheed’s fair catch.

The Seahawks then went three-and-out for the third time tonight.

Kenneth Walker lost 2 yards on first down on a tackle by Anfernee Jennings. Sam Darnold threw incomplete on second down, and, on third-and-12, Darnold completed an 8-yard pass to Cooper Kupp.

At this point, the Seahawks are content with punting as the Patriots have given no indication they can put a scoring drive together. The Seahawks punted, and with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter, the Patriots get a ninth chance at scoring.