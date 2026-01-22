 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles: Zac Robinson has a good understanding of the strengths of our top players

  
January 22, 2026

The Buccaneers have made it official with Zac Robinson, announcing the club has hired him as offensive coordinator on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator,” head coach Todd Bowles said in a statement released by the team. “Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players.”

Robinson replaces Josh Grizzard, who served one year as the team’s OC after Liam Coen departed the franchise to become Jacksonville’s head coach.

Robinson will be the team’s fifth different offensive coordinator over the last five seasons following Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales, Coen, and Grizzard.