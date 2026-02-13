Aubrey Pleasant interviewing today for Raiders defensive coordinator job

Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is in consideration for the Raiders’ defensive coordinator position.

Pleasant is interviewing for the Las Vegas job today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator last season, and he game planned against the Rams’ defense three times. He apparently was impressed with what he saw and now sees Pleasant as a potential defensive coordinator.

Pleasant played safety at Wisconsin from 2005 to 2008 and then went into coaching. He was an assistant at Michigan and has also had stints in the NFL in Cleveland, Washington, Detroit and Green Bay, usually working as a defensive backs coach. He has spent a total of seven seasons working for the Rams in various capacities as a defensive assistant coach.