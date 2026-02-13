 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel’s contract voids, he’ll count $12M against Commanders’ cap and hit free agency

  
Published February 13, 2026 01:17 PM

When the Commanders traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel last year, it was understood at the time that he was headed for free agency in March of 2026. That day is fast approaching.

Samuel’s contract has officially voided, leaving a $12.3 million cap hit on the Commanders’ books for 2026. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent on March 11.

It’s an open question what kind of contract the 30-year-old Samuel can command in free agency. At times in his career he’s been one of the best wide receivers in football (he was a first-team All-Pro in 2021), but he’s coming off a rather uninspiring season in which he averaged a career-low 10.1 yards per catch.

When the 49ers traded Samuel to the Commanders last year, San Francisco got only a fifth-round pick because the 49ers were eager to get Samuel’s contract off their books. Now Samuel can find out how much every NFL team thinks he’s worth.