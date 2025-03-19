 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders, Deebo Samuel agree to reworked contract

  
Published March 19, 2025 03:42 PM

The Commanders traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier this month and they have now come to an agreement with him about a revised contract for the 2025 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Samuel now has a guaranteed salary of $17 million for the year. Samuel’s previous base salary of $16.6 million not guaranteed.

Per the report, there is another $3 million available to Samuel in incentives to replace $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses that were previously part of the deal. Samuel remains on track to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Whether he hits the open market will have a lot to do with how well things play out for Washington during a season that will kick off with higher hopes than the team has had in a while.