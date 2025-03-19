Commanders, Deebo Samuel agree to reworked contract

The Commanders traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier this month and they have now come to an agreement with him about a revised contract for the 2025 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Samuel now has a guaranteed salary of $17 million for the year. Samuel’s previous base salary of $16.6 million not guaranteed.

Per the report, there is another $3 million available to Samuel in incentives to replace $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses that were previously part of the deal. Samuel remains on track to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Whether he hits the open market will have a lot to do with how well things play out for Washington during a season that will kick off with higher hopes than the team has had in a while.