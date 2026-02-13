Charlie Bullen will remain on the Giants’ staff

Charlie Bullen will no longer be the Giants’ defensive coordinator, but he will be on the team’s staff in 2026.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Bullen agreed to a contract extension with the team and will be pulling out of searches for coordinator jobs with other teams. Bullen will also have the title of run game coordinator on John Harbaugh’s staff.

Bullen opened last season as the outside linebackers coach and moved into the interim defensive coordinator role after the Giants fired Shane Bowen. Bullen drew interest in several coordinator searches around the league, but will spend at least one more year with the Giants before moving into that role on a permanent basis.

Bullen has also coached for the Cardinals and Dolphins in the NFL and he was on the Illinois staff in 2023 before returning to the league with the Giants.